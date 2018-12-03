Monahan, Lindholm help 1st-place Flames edge Blackhawks

Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames edged the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night and sit atop the Pacific Division with 34 points.

Derek Ryan also scored and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Flames, who won their second straight game and for the third time in four contests.

Jonathan Toews and Dylan Strome scored for struggling Chicago, which dropped its fourth straight and lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Blackhawks fell to 3-8-2 under coach Jeremy Collition, who replaced Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6.

Calgary's Mike Smith made 22 saves. Chicago's Corey Crawford blocked 38 shots.

Lindholm and Ryan scored power-play goals 1:26 apart in the second period to give Calgary a 3-1 lead after Chicago veteran Chris Kunitz received a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing Travis Hamonic in the face.

The Blackhawks have led only once in their last seven games — at the end of a 5-4 overtime win at Florida on Nov. 24.