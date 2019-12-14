James Reimer, Hurricanes snap Flames' season-high win streak
Carolina goalie makes 32 saves, handing Flames first loss since Bill Peters' departure
James Reimer made 32 stops and Warren Foegele scored twice as the Carolina Hurricanes ended Calgary's seven-game winning streak with a 4-0 win over the Flames on Saturday.
The 31-year-old was at his best in the first and third periods. He kept the game scoreless in the opening 20 minutes, despite Calgary holding a 12-4 edge in shots. When the Flames pressed in the third period, fuelled by four power plays in the final 11 minutes, he once again stood tall.
Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton also scored for Carolina (20-11-2), which has points in five straight (4-0-1). The Hurricanes five-game road trip will continue Tuesday in Winnipeg.
Calgary (18-13-4) lost for the first time since Geoff Ward took over from Bill Peters behind the bench. The 57-year-old had won his first six games after officially being named interim head coach on Nov. 29, matching Mario Tremblay (1995-96 Montreal Canadiens) for the longest win-streak by a coach after taking over mid-season.
David Rittch had 27 stops for the Flames. His record fell to 15-8-4.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.