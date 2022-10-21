Tuch scores hat trick as Sabres hand Flames 1st loss of campaign

Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past.

Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory.

"It's crazy," Dahlin said about his accomplishment. "I don't know what to say really. It's pretty crazy to think about it. There's 78 games left. I've got more job to do."

Selected first overall in the 2018 NHL draft, Dahlin's hot start has helped Buffalo earn six of eight possible points to open the season.

WATCH | Sabres' Dahlin continues scoring streak in win over Flames:

Sabres' Dahlin sets NHL record in victory over Flames Duration 0:53 Buffalo doubles up Calgary 6-3, Rasmus Dahlin becomes the first defenceman in NHL history to record a four-game goal streak to start a season.

"It doesn't matter who we're playing against, if they're the toughest team in the league or super highly-skilled, we can play with anyone," said Tuch, whose five goals is one off the league lead shared by Tampa Bay's Steven Stamkos and Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov.

Dahlin is also second in the league in plus-minus at plus-six, one back of Vegas defenceman Shea Theodore.

"The guy is playing lights-out lately, not only offensively but defensively he's not getting scored on at all out there," said Tuch. "He's locking it down. He's playing against their top lines and scoring against top lines and top d-pair."

At just 22 years old, Dahlin is currently in his fifth NHL season.

"I don't think I'll ever be surprised with what Dahlin does," said Sabres coach Don Granato. "He competes so well. He works in between games. He'll be hard at work tomorrow morning. He's relentless with his work ethic. He always keeps himself ready to take advantage of any opportunity he can."

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter has also taken notice.

"Pretty dominant player for them. Probably the best player on the ice," he said.

After Flames winger Andrew Mangiapane opened the scoring 4:21 into the game, Dylan Cozens tied it for Buffalo at 6:14.

Four minutes later, Dahlin put the Sabres up for good as he cruised into the slot, took a pass from JJ Peterka and snapped a shot inside the goalpost.

Casey Mittelstadt's breakaway goal — a perfectly placed backhander under the crossbar — made it 3-1 13:10 into the first period. Just 46 seconds into the second, Buffalo extended its lead to three.

Tuch scored on the very first shot Dan Vladar faced after entering the game in place of Jacob Markstrom, who was beaten three times on 12 shots in the opening 20 minutes. Vladar finished the game stopping 17 of the 19 shots he faced.

Meanwhile, Eric Comrie had 40 saves in the win.

The Flames felt as though they weren't ready from the start.

"We didn't have our legs, we weren't skating. We weren't competing well enough. They were more hungry than us," said Nikita Zadorov, whose third-period goal briefly cut the lead to one goal before Tuch made it a three-goal game.

Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which opened the season with impressive wins over Colorado, Edmonton and Vegas.

"You can't take any team lightly, that's for sure," said Mangiapane. "I don't think we played our game at all. Maybe a few spurts here and there but it wasn't the best game from our group."