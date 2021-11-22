Skip to Main Content
Flames snap Bruins' 3-game win streak behind balanced effort

Former Bruins goalie Dan Vladar stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, Andrew Mangiapane scored a short-handed goal early in the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat Boston 4-0 on Sunday night in Boston.

Ken Powtak · The Associated Press ·
Flames' Johnny Gaudreau, centre-right, celebrates his goal with teammates during a 4-0 victory over the Bruins on Sunday in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP Photo)

Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin, who both played collegiate hockey nearby for Boston College, each had a goal for the Flames, who posted their third straight win and improved to 9-2-2 on the road. Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary, and Matthew Tkachuk had two assists.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston, taking his first career loss at TD Garden after going 8-0-0. The Bruins had their three-game winning streak snapped, and it was just their second home loss in eight games.

It was the Flames' seventh shutout in 19 games.

The 24-year-old Vladar, a third-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2015, played five games with Boston last season before he was traded during the summer for a third-round pick in 2022.

Coming off a 5-2 victory over the Islanders in the first game at New York's UBS Arena on Saturday night, the Flames jumped ahead when Gaudreau one-timed the rebound of Juuso Valimaki's shot past Swayman from the right circle 1:29 into the game.

Gaudreau, who played three years at BC, won the 2013-14 Hobey Baker Award.

They made it 2-0 with a similar goal midway into the second. Swayman stopped Tkachuk's shot but the rebound went right to Hanifin, a former defenceman for BC, flipped it in 13:51 into the period.

Mangiapane scored his 15th of the season at 3:08 of the third after Swayman stopped two shots by Dillon Dube on a clean breakaway. Backlund made it 4-0 just 1:10 later.

