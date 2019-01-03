Flames come up short in shootout with Bruins

Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand each scored two goals, 11 different Boston players registered points and the Bruins beat the visiting Calgary Flames 6-4 on Thursday night.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and John Moore also scored. Torey Krug, David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron each added a pair of helpers for the Bruins, who won their third straight and split the season series with Calgary.

Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 of 37 shots and recorded his third assist this season on Pastrnak's tally.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, and Michael Frolik, Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames, whose two-game winning streak and four-game point streak came to an end.

Mike Smith started for the second consecutive night and had 21 saves after winning 5-3 in Detroit on Wednesday.

The explosive Flames entered as the top team in the Western Conference and totalled 19 goals in the last four games, including eight in a New Year's Eve win over the San Jose Sharks.

Gaudreau, who starred at Boston College, had the first great chance on a breakaway in the opening minutes, but Halak stuffed the red-hot winger, who authored consecutive four-point outings in the club's two wins this week.

After Calgary successfully defended a 5-on-3 power play, Frolik jumped out of the penalty box and tapped in a short-handed goal as the Flames were still a man down because of Lindholm's double-minor high-sticking infraction.

Moore scored 1:16 later with the man advantage, and DeBrusk tipped in a goal at 14:19 after a long shot by Krejci for a 2-1 Bruins lead.

Lindholm jabbed in Gaudreau's second breakaway attempt, shoving the puck in as it sat on the goal line next to Halak's left skate 1:05 into the second period for his 20th tally, but Marchand deflected in his 14th goal for a 3-2 lead

36 seconds later.

Pastrnak scored after Krug's shot from the other side of the ice caromed back to the right wing, who barreled in and backhanded his 25th goal 54 seconds into the third period.

Gaudreau and Backlund scored in the period for Calgary, but DeBrusk buried his second goal in between their markers and Marchand added an empty-net goal for the second straight game as the Bruins held on.