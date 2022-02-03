Tanev's 4-point game leads Flames to win over Coyotes
Jacob Markstrom has 24 saves in the win
Christopher Tanev scored the go-ahead goal and had three assists, Blake Coleman scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.
Elias Lindholm also scored, and Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves for Calgary, which had 50 shots on goal.
Coleman scored three minutes into the game and added his second score with eight minutes remaining.
Clayton Keller, Arizona's All-Star, added an assist and extended his points streak to six games, tying a career high. He has three goals and five assists during the streak.
Galchenyuk had his second goal in as many games, and he was the only scorer in the shootout in Coyotes' 3-2 victory at Colorado on Tuesday, which snapped the Avalanche's 10-game winning streak and 18-game home win streak.
Arizona had a two-man advantage after pulling its goalie and a Calgary penalty, but could not score.
Galchenyuk tied the game at 1-all at 8:34 of the first period. He tipped in a wrist shot from Jacob Chychrun from the right point.
Lindholm made it 2-1 with 10 seconds remaining in the first period, flipping a wrist shot from the right circle in the far side after controlling Johnny Caudreau's pass from behind the net.
Keller's quick wrist slot from the slot after a centering pass from Nick Schmaltz tied it at 2-2 less than five minutes into the second period.
Tanez gave the Flames a 3-2 lead at 15:15 of the third when his shot from the right point got through a screen by Andrew Mangiapane in front of the net and past Vejmelka.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?