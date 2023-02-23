Flames use strong final frame to put end to Coyotes' point streak at 9 games
Calgary rally in 3rd period to snap longest such streak running in NHL
Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr scored goals 25 seconds apart in the third period and the visiting Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Calgary's Mikael Backlund scored with 3:19 left to cap the scoring. It was his 13th of the season and was the Flames' third power-play tally of the night.
Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Flames, who opened a three-game swing as they are chasing the top eight in the Western Conference playoff race. It was their first time playing at Mullett Arena. They outshot the Coyotes 52-14.
Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller and Maccelli scored goals for the Coyotes, who saw their nine-game points streak (5-0-4) come to an end. It had been the longest such streak running in the NHL and only six have been longer in the NHL this season.
Calgary dominated the shots on goal, with an 18-3 edge after the first period. But the only goal of the period was scored by Lucic, from in close on a nice feed from Duehr.
WATCH l Duehr scores to help Flames cap Coyotes' point streak at 9 games:
Karol Vejmelka managed to keep the Flames off the board the remainder of the period. In the first minute of the second period, the Flames' Mikael Backlund went off for tripping, the first penalty assessed in the game. Then 29 seconds later, Schmaltz scored his 16th goal on a one-timer from Keller's cross-ice pass. Juuso Valimaki also assisted on the goal at 1:11.
Keller was penalized for tripping at 7:09 of the second. But Vejmelka and the Coyotes killed the penalty, and Keller returned to the ice and scored his 24th of the season, unassisted, at 9:31.
The lead didn't last long. Arizona was assessed a bench penalty during a line change and 7 seconds into the Calgary power play, Lindholm put home a rebound off Toffoli's shot at 12:58. Toffoli tied it 1:02 later with a high shot from the blue line that beat Vejmelka for his 24th goal of the season. Lindholm assisted on that goal.
Calgary, playing for the first time at Mullett Arena, opens a three-game trip with stops in Las Vegas and Denver.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?