Flames reclaim top spot in Pacific with win over Coyotes

Mark Giordano's goal and assist paced the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 win over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Derek Ryan, Austin Czarnik and Michael Frolik also scored for the hosts with Mikael Backlund adding an empty-net goal in the matinee. Defenceman Rasmus Andersson contributed a pair of assists.

Calgary's Mike Smith had 27 saves for the win against his former team and in his third consecutive start (2-0-1).

Calgary (36-16-7) improved to 3-3-2 since the all-star break and continues to duel with the San Jose Sharks for first place in the Pacific Division.

Conor Garland and Jordan Weal countered for the Coyotes (26-28-5), who are chasing a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Backup Calvin Pickard stopped 29 of 33 shots in his third start for Arizona since the Coyotes claimed him off waivers Nov. 29 from the Philadelphia Flyers.