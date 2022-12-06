Kadri's 3-point night leads Flames over Coyotes
Forward nets winner with under 5 minutes left after Calgary blows 2-goal lead
Nazem Kadri's recent struggles came to a screeching halt on Monday in Calgary.
"I've had a lot of great opportunities over the last handful of games so it's nice to finally see it hit the back of the net," he said.
The 32-year-old centre had a strong start to the campaign, recording eight goals and 13 points through the first 16 games.
"There was a little frustration starting to seep in," Kadri added. "It's funny how this game works, sometimes you feel like you're playing great, but no results to show for it and sometimes it can be flipped."
Calgary's power play entered the night in a similar slump, with just two goals in 21 opportunities across its last seven games.
Elias Lindholm netted the first power-play goal at 17:01 of the opening period in the Flames' first man advantage of the contest.
In the penalty box for the winning goal was Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun, who got his stick caught between the legs of Flames centre Adam Ruzicka. Chychrun's penalty came less than 10 minutes after he had scored the game-tying goal.
"We battled back and got ourselves to tie the game up. That penalty's just... I don't know. I have no intention of tripping that guy obviously," said the Coyotes defenceman. "I'm playing a one-on-one and breaking the play up and try to go up the ice and beat him up the ice and he just falls. I think it's just terrible but it's unfortunate. It cost us a point at least."
Dillon Dube also scored for Calgary (12-10-3), which has won consecutive games. Jonathan Huberdeau chipped in a pair of assists while Dan Vladar, who started for the fifth time in the last seven games, made 18 stops.
Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Arizona (7-12-4), which has won just one of its last 10 (1-6-3). Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves.
Arizona finished 0-for-2 on the man advantage with both power plays coming inside the first five minutes of the game.
"We had a strong start of the game. We had two power plays get some momentum there. We had a few good scoring chances," said Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny. "We didn't finish the period very strong. They took advantage of their power play, took a 2-0 lead, which can be a really tough mission against Calgary."
After an extended stretch of pressure in the Coyotes' end, Dube opened the scoring deflecting a Chris Tanev point shot at 14:13 of the frame for his fifth goal of the season and fourth goal in his last eight games.
Just under three minutes later, Lindholm scored his ninth of the campaign to make it 2-0.
