Backlund, Stone propel Flames to help end Ducks' home win streak
Cam Talbot saves 29 as Calgary snaps 3-game road losing skid
Mikael Backlund scored with 11:03 left, Cam Talbot made 29 saves and the Calgary Flames rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Talbot made his second start of the season and got his first win as he stopped a flurry of one-timers in the third period. Michael Stone also scored for the Flames, who snapped a three-game road losing streak.
Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim, which lost for the first time in five home games. Gibson made 27 saves.
WATCH | Backlund , Stone lift Flames past Ducks:
Silfverberg opened the scoring 12 seconds into the second when he beat Talbot top shelf from the left faceoff circle after taking the pass from Hampus Lindholm. Silfverberg — who has five goals this season — has scored in three straight games.
Stone tied it at 15:32 of the second with a one-timer from near the blueline for his first point. Gibson didn't get a clear look as Calgary's Sean Monahan and Anaheim's Michael Del Zotto were battling in front of the net when Stone's slap shot got through.
