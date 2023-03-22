Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Flames bounce back from 6-goal loss on previous game with blowout win over Ducks

Tyler Toffoli had three assists, Calgary scored twice on the power play and the visiting Flames bounced back from a six-goal loss one night earlier with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Calgary's Toffoli posts 3 assists in 5-1 win, now has 9 points in past 4 games

Joe Reedy · The Associated Press ·
Two male hockey players wearing Calgary Flames uniform celebrate a goal. The one in the right side of the picture has his hands in the helmet of the one in the left.
Flames right wing Tyler Toffoli, right, had three assists to lead Calgary past the Ducks 5-1 on Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif. (Alex Gallardo/The Associated Press)

Tyler Toffoli had three assists, Calgary scored twice on the power play and the visiting Flames bounced back from a six-goal loss one night earlier with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Toffoli has nine points in the past four games, including six assists.

Nick Ritchie, Troy Stecher, Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary's goals. Mikael Backlund had a pair of assists and Dan Vladar stopped 19 shots for the Flames, who rebounded from an 8-2 defeat Monday night in Los Angeles.

Frank Vatrano scored Anaheim's lone goal. John Gibson made 38 saves, facing more than 40 shots for the 20th time this season.

Calgary has 12 goals with the man advantage over the past month, which is fifth in the NHL.

Andersson put Calgary up 3-0 less than three minutes into the third period on a one-timer off Toffoli's pass. It was Andersson's 11th goal and his third in the past six games.

WATCH l Toffoli has trio of assists as Flames demolish Ducks:

Flames' Toffoli records three assists in victory over Ducks

4 hours ago
Duration 0:51
Tyler Toffoli's third assist of the game sets up Andrew Mangiapane for a breakaway goal and seals Calgary's 5-1 win over Anaheim.

Mangiapane scored on a breakaway with less than five minutes remaining for his 12th.

The Flames grabbed the lead 37 seconds into the game when Ritchie put in the rebound after Gibson made a pad save on Noah Hanifin's shot from the point. Ritchie's 12th of the season marked the sixth time this season Calgary has scored in the opening minute.

Stecher broke a 90-game goal drought at 16:50 of the first with a snap shot from the right faceoff circle to the high side of the far post. Stecher — whose last goal was on Feb. 17, 2022 — has three points (one goal, two assists) since being acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline.

Anaheim got on the board five minutes later when Vatrano lifted a wrist shot over Vladar's shoulder on his glove side. Vatrano's 17th marked only the second goal in Anaheim's last 15 power-play opportunities.

Lindholm scored his 21st and gave Calgary a 4-1 lead 46 seconds into the third on a one-timer.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now