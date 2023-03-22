Flames bounce back from 6-goal loss on previous game with blowout win over Ducks
Calgary's Toffoli posts 3 assists in 5-1 win, now has 9 points in past 4 games
Tyler Toffoli had three assists, Calgary scored twice on the power play and the visiting Flames bounced back from a six-goal loss one night earlier with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Toffoli has nine points in the past four games, including six assists.
Nick Ritchie, Troy Stecher, Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary's goals. Mikael Backlund had a pair of assists and Dan Vladar stopped 19 shots for the Flames, who rebounded from an 8-2 defeat Monday night in Los Angeles.
Calgary has 12 goals with the man advantage over the past month, which is fifth in the NHL.
Andersson put Calgary up 3-0 less than three minutes into the third period on a one-timer off Toffoli's pass. It was Andersson's 11th goal and his third in the past six games.
Mangiapane scored on a breakaway with less than five minutes remaining for his 12th.
Stecher broke a 90-game goal drought at 16:50 of the first with a snap shot from the right faceoff circle to the high side of the far post. Stecher — whose last goal was on Feb. 17, 2022 — has three points (one goal, two assists) since being acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline.
Anaheim got on the board five minutes later when Vatrano lifted a wrist shot over Vladar's shoulder on his glove side. Vatrano's 17th marked only the second goal in Anaheim's last 15 power-play opportunities.
Lindholm scored his 21st and gave Calgary a 4-1 lead 46 seconds into the third on a one-timer.
