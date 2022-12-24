Andersson's OT goal lifts Flames over Ducks, extends Calgary's point streak to 4 games
Anaheim goaltender Dostal makes 42 saves in loss
Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Ducks 3-2 in Anaheim on Friday night.
Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip.
Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth time this season Anaheim had mutlple goals with the man advantage. Dostal made 42 saves for the Ducks, who have lost the first two games of their franchise-record 10-game homestand.
The Ducks struck on the power play 3:28 into the third to tie the game at 2. Silfverberg's wrist shot from the left circle was helped in by a deflection off the stick of MacKenzie Weeger.
WATCH | Andersson pots OT-winner:
The Ducks tied it up 1-all on a 5-on-3 power play with 3:16 to go in the first when McTavish buried a one-timer from the right circle. It was the sixth goal and 20th point for the rookie, who has come on strong in December with nine points.
Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 4-3 overtime loss at Los Angeles on Thursday, the Flames were the sharper team at the start and went ahead on Stone's blistering slap shot from the left point 4:19 into the game.
