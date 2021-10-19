Drysdale strikes in OT to push Ducks past Flames

Jamie Drysdale scored the overtime winner for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Monday.

Drysdale tapped in a Troy Terry pass at 3:26 of extra time.

Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks (2-1-0), who won the first of their four straight road games.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 41 saves for the win after sitting out Friday's loss to Minnesota with a lower-body-injury.

Flames fall to Ducks in overtime with Drysdale's winner 1:16 Anaheim edges Calgary 3-2 as Jamie Drysdale scores in overtime. 1:16

Blake Coleman scored in his Flames debut and Elias Lindholm also had a goal for Calgary (0-2-0).

Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, while Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in the loss.

Scotiabank Saddledome wasn't full for the Flames' first regular-season game with spectators since March 8, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic had the Flames playing in front of empty seats in the 19,289-seat arena until the pre-season.

With Ducks defenceman Josh Manson serving high-sticking penalty with just under four minutes to go, Calgary's power play couldn't produce a go-ahead goal.

Rakell on a give and go with Adam Henrique pulled Anaheim even at 12:55 of the third period.

Henrique fed an unchecked Rakell in the high slot for the latter to whip the puck over Markstrom's right pad.

Blake Coleman scores in debut with Flames 0:52 Playing in his first game with the Calgary Flames, Blake Coleman fires in his first goal with his new team who takes a 1-0 lead over the Anaheim Ducks. 0:52

Calgary led 2-1 at 3:52 of the second period on Lindholm's second in as many games.

He collected a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and threaded a shot between Gibson's pads from the faceoff dot.

Calgary's Milan Lucic and Anaheim's Nicolas Deslauriers fought following a faceoff midway through the second period.

Fowler pulled the visitors even with a power-play goal at 15:54 of the opening period. He wristed a drop pass from Kevin Shattenkirk by Markstrom's right pad.

9 NHL records/milestones to watch for this season 2:07 From 500 goals to 1000 points, there could be a lot of souvenir pucks saved by players this year. 2:07

Anaheim had a man-advantage because Matthew Tkachuk chopped an airborne puck down while standing on Calgary's bench, and was called for interference.

Coleman scored the season's first goal at the Saddledome at 7:43. Gaudreau tapped the puck up to the winger in the neutral zone.

Coleman generated a shooting lane with his speed and fired a wrist shot under Gibson's left arm.

Winner of back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year, US$29.4-million contract with Calgary in the off-season.

The Flames start a five-game road trip Thursday in Detroit.

