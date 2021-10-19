Drysdale strikes in OT to push Ducks past Flames
Calgary's Blake Coleman scores in debut, Elias Lindholm also notches goal
Jamie Drysdale scored the overtime winner for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Monday.
Drysdale tapped in a Troy Terry pass at 3:26 of extra time.
Cam Fowler and Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks (2-1-0), who won the first of their four straight road games.
Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 41 saves for the win after sitting out Friday's loss to Minnesota with a lower-body-injury.
Blake Coleman scored in his Flames debut and Elias Lindholm also had a goal for Calgary (0-2-0).
Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, while Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in the loss.
With Ducks defenceman Josh Manson serving high-sticking penalty with just under four minutes to go, Calgary's power play couldn't produce a go-ahead goal.
Rakell on a give and go with Adam Henrique pulled Anaheim even at 12:55 of the third period.
Henrique fed an unchecked Rakell in the high slot for the latter to whip the puck over Markstrom's right pad.
Calgary led 2-1 at 3:52 of the second period on Lindholm's second in as many games.
He collected a cross-ice pass from Gaudreau and threaded a shot between Gibson's pads from the faceoff dot.
Calgary's Milan Lucic and Anaheim's Nicolas Deslauriers fought following a faceoff midway through the second period.
Fowler pulled the visitors even with a power-play goal at 15:54 of the opening period. He wristed a drop pass from Kevin Shattenkirk by Markstrom's right pad.
Anaheim had a man-advantage because Matthew Tkachuk chopped an airborne puck down while standing on Calgary's bench, and was called for interference.
Coleman generated a shooting lane with his speed and fired a wrist shot under Gibson's left arm.
Winner of back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year, US$29.4-million contract with Calgary in the off-season.
The Flames start a five-game road trip Thursday in Detroit.
