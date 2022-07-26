Habs forward Paul Byron helps save pilot after weekend floatplane crash in Quebec
Crash, rescue occurred Saturday in Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Que.
Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron helped rescue a pilot of a floatplane that crashed Saturday in a lake in Quebec's Laurentians region, northwest of Montreal.
The crash and the rescue occurred Saturday in Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Que., about 240 kilometres northwest of Montreal, and was first reported by French-language sports network Reseau des sports.
Byron tweeted late Sunday that he and his father-in-law and brother-in-law helped rescue the pilot from the water.
The NHLer said most of the credit should to go Serge Labelle, a man on a watercraft who was first to arrive at the scene of the crashed plane.
Quebec provincial police say the pilot was the only one on board and was injured but stable before being transported to hospital.
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada spokesman says the agency learned of the crash Saturday afternoon, adding that it did not deploy investigators but would follow up with provincial police and the pilot.
