Sabres outlast Canadiens for OT victory

Rasmus Ristolainen scored in overtime as the visiting Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Thursday night.

Vladimir Sobotka and Jeff Skinner, with two each, and Conor Sheary scored in regulation time for the Sabres (8-6-2).

Linus Ullmark gave up five goals on 32 shots after two periods. Carter Hutton, in relief, made fives saves in the third.

Jonathan Drouin, Matthew Peca, Andrew Shaw, Tomas Tatar and Nicolas Deslauriers scored for the Canadiens (8-5-3). Max Domi, with three assists, extended his point streak to five games.

Carey Price made 25 saves on 31 shots.

With the game tied 5-5, Ristolainen scored the winner at 1:38 with a slap shot that blew right past Price after a failed 3-on-1 for the Canadiens at the other end. It was the only shot in overtime.