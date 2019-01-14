Oilers steamroll Sabres with offensive outburst

Milan Lucic and Zack Kassian each scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 7-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (22-21-3), who have won two of their last three.

Casey Mittelstadt and Evan Rodrigues replied for the Sabres (23-17-6), who have lost three straight.

It didn't take long for the Sabres to kick off a flurry of scoring, making good on the game's first shot exactly one minute in when Mittelstadt tipped a shot past Oilers starting goalie Mikko Koskinen.

However, Edmonton pulled even on the game's second shot a minute-and-a-half later when a Kassian shot ticked off a Sabres stick and past Buffalo netminder Carter Hutton.

The Oilers also scored on their second shot, 50 seconds later, when Nugent-Hopkins deflected in a Caleb Jones shot for his 15th of the season.

Edmonton made it 3-1 before the game was even five minutes old when Tobias Rieder found Kassian in front and he scored his second of the game and just fourth of the season into a wide open net.

The Sabres got one back nine minutes into the first after a giveaway led to a goal by Rodrigues.

The Oilers added to their total just 24 seconds into the second as McDavid shrugged off a trip for a clear breakaway, scoring his 28th of the season.

Edmonton made it 5-2 five minutes into the middle frame when Lucic picked off a pass and scored.

Linus Ullmark replaced Hutton in the Buffalo net.

Lucic scored his second of the game four minutes into the third, giving him three goals in his last four games after scoring only two goals in his previous 91 games.

The Oilers continued their offensive outburst a couple minutes later when Draisaitl scored his 24th.

Both teams are off until Wednesday when the Sabres head to Calgary to face the Flames and the Oilers travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks.