Sabres edge Flames in OT to end 4-game skid
Jack Eichel scores winner as Buffalo tops red-hot Calgary
Jack Eichel scored the overtime winner for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-3 road win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.
Seconds after putting a backhand off the post, Buffalo's captain beat Calgary goaltender Dave Rittich with a low shot glove side 70 seconds into OT.
Jake McCabe, Evan Rodrigues and Rasmus Dahlin also scored for Buffalo (24-17-6), which halted a four-game losing skid.
Calgary (30-14-4) snapped a five-game winning streak and is tussling with the San Jose Sharks for first in the Pacific Division.
Buffalo goaltender Linus Ullmark earned the start and the win with 30 saves after relieving Carter Hutton in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Flames. Matthew Tkachuk and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary with Elias Lindholm contributing a pair of assists.
