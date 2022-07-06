Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Former rugged NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment dies at 53

Former NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53.

Sharks scout was in Montreal for this week's NHL draft

The Associated Press ·
Bryan Marchment, who played parts of 17 NHL seasons for nine teams, has died at age 53. A scout for the Sharks, he was in Montreal for this week's draft. (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images/NHLI/File)

Former NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment died unexpectedly Wednesday in Montreal, his agent said. He was 53.

Longtime agent Rick Curran confirmed Marchment's death to The Associated Press. Marchment was attending the NHL draft in Montreal as a scout for San Jose Sharks.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

Marchment played parts of 17 NHL seasons from 1989-2006 with Winnipeg, Chicago, Hartford, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Colorado, Toronto and Calgary.

The Toronto native had been working in scouting and other roles for the Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate since 2007.

His son Mason Marchment is a forward with the Florida Panthers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

External Links

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now