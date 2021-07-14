Bruins re-sign defenceman Brandon Carlo to 6-year extension
24-year-old had 3 goals and 1 assist, averaging 18:43 minutes of ice time this season
It's not the $24.6 million US that's going to change Brandon Carlo.
It's the six years.
The Boston Bruins defenceman said he's not going to rush out and buy anything flashy after signing a new contract extension. But having a long-term commitment from the team was "a huge compliment," and he wants to use the newfound job security to sharpen his leadership skills.
Carlo, 24, had three goals and one assist and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. But he missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then left Game 3 of the second round of the playoffs after a hit from Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck that sent his head crashing into the glass.
"I've been feeling great, completely back to normal, 100 per cent for well over a month and a half now," he said on a teleconference. "My recovery was pretty quick. ... That hasn't thrown me off in any way."
The hit left Carlo unable to get back on his feet. He said he knows that concussions need to be taken seriously, but it won't affect how he plays.
A second-round draft pick in 2015, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound Colorado averaged 74 games in his first four seasons before playing in just 27 in 2021.
"Brandon is a player who has grown into a foundational defenceman with our team while also emerging as an important leader on and off the ice," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said.
Carlo said he had nothing special planned for his new riches except for perhaps a haircut. He is taking some time away from hockey but will be skating again next week.
"I fully anticipate that's all going to go very well," he said. "I like to just get away from the game for a little bit, but I'm excited to get back on the ice next week and fully expect to be feeling great."
