Pastrnak scores OT winner as Bruins beat Senators
Boston snaps 2-game losing skid
David Pastrnak scored on a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from from Taylor Hall at 2:42 of overtime for a 3-2 in over the Ottawa Senators.
Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo scored for the Bruins in regulation (28-17-4) who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves.
Tim Stutzle and Nick Holden also tallied for the Senators (18-25-5), who got a 30-save performance from Anton Forsberg in defeat.
Eventually Holden did tie the game for Ottawa as his shot from the slot beat Swayman with a crowd in front at 16:06 of the third to force overtime.
The Senators got off to a much better start then one week earlier when they were outshot 22-8 in the first period by the Bruins, who scored 45 seconds into the game. In the first period Saturday, the Senators were again unable to score, but neither were the Bruins and the shots were a much more respectable 11-9 in favour of Boston.
The Bruins eventually opened the scoring at 2:37 of the second period when DeBrusk backhanded the puck out of midair and put a one-hopper past Forsberg for a 1-0 lead.
Later in the period the Senators had three great scoring chances as they kept the puck in the Bruins end for almost the entirety of a two minute four-on-four. Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul all nearly gave the Senators the lead during that stretch but were unable to beat Swayman.
Brando Carlo, who was a game time decision after cutting his wrist in the morning skate, gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with just over a minute to play in the period. Forsberg dove out to try and cover the puck at the top of the crease but pushed the puck right onto the stick of Carlo who had an empty net to shoot at.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?