Bruins' next 2 games postponed with 4 more players in COVID protocols
Bruins can open facilities on Wednesday pending test results, NHL says
The Boston Bruins' next two scheduled games were postponed by the NHL on Friday after four additional players entered the league's COVID-19 protocols.
The Bruins were slated to visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon and host the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The NHL said in a statement that the Bruins will be able to open their facilities on Wednesday, pending test results. Boston is scheduled to host the Islanders on Thursday.
The Sabres dealt with an outbreak in early February that caused six games to be postponed, including two games against the Bruins (Feb. 6 and 8).
Buffalo is in the midst of a 13-game winless skid (0-11-2) that led to Wednesday's firing of head coach Ralph Krueger and assistant coach Steve Smith. Don Granato is serving as the interim head coach.
