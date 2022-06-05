Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL·New

Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy as NHL's best defensive forward for record 5th time

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time.

36-year-old Boston captain surpasses Canadiens Hall of Famer Bob Gainey

Stephen Whyno · The Associated Press ·
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron led the league this season with 991 faceoff wins and a winning percentage of .619 and had the best puck possession numbers among players who skated at least 50 games. (AP)

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time.

The honour unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season.

Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on top of his game.

At 36, Bergeron led the league with 991 faceoff wins and a winning percentage of .619 and had the best puck possession numbers among players who skated at least 50 games. He put up 65 points in 73 games, trailing only longtime linemates Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak in scoring for the Bruins.

Bergeron winning the Selke for a fifth time broke a tie with Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Bob Gainey, who won the award in its first four years of existence. This was his 11th consecutive season as a finalist — the longest streak in league history, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's 10-year run finishing in the top three in voting for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP from 1980-89.

Florida's Aleksander Barkov and Calgary's Elias Lindholm were the other finalists as voted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Bergeron was a runaway winner with 160 first-place votes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now