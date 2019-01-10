Timberrrrr! Bruins behemoth Chara sent tumbling by Capitals' Ovechkin
Alexander Ovechkin put Zdeno Chara in unfamiliar territory early in a game Thursday night between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins.
Washington superstar clips Boston defenceman head over heels into bench
Alexander Ovechkin put Zdeno Chara in unfamiliar territory early in a game Thursday night between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins.
Chara, the NHL's tallest player ever at 6-foot-9, was flipped head over heels into the Capitals' bench on a shove from the 6-3 Ovechkin late in the first period.
The TD Garden crowd gasped, but play continued and there was no immediate on-ice retaliation. The Bruins captain tumbled back onto the ice quickly and rejoined the play.
The 41-year-old Chara has made a name for himself delivering bruising hits.
Washington led 1-0 after one period after Jakub Vrana's early breakaway goal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.