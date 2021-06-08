NHL fines Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy $25K US for criticizing referees
Bench boss believes officials treated team, Islanders differently in Monday's game
The NHL fined Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy $25,000 US on Tuesday for his criticism of the officials after Game 5 of Boston's second-round playoff series against the visiting New York Islanders.
The Islanders scored three power-play goals on four chances in a 5-4 victory on Monday night while being called for two penalties themselves. After the game, Cassidy commended the officials but said the teams were treated differently despite playing similar styles.
"I think they sell a narrative over there that it's more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders," he said. "The calls, the exact calls that are getting called on us do not get called on them -- and I don't know why.
"Maybe we need to sell them more — flop — but that's not us."
WATCH | Islanders lethal on power play in Game 5 win over Bruins:
But some of the calls in Monday's game were for plays that often are ignored.
"It's not like I'm sitting there going, 'Every call against us sucks.' It's not true. It's just the end of the day, the similar plays — they need to be penalized on those plays," Cassidy said. "They play hard, hard brand of hockey. Love the way they play. But they commit as many infractions as we do — trust me. It's just a matter of calling 'em."
Also Tuesday, the league fined Bruins forward Nick Ritchie the maximum of $5,000 for elbowing Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield in the first period of Game 5.
WATCH | Bruins' Marchand scores on slick individual effort:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?