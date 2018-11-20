Capitals' Orpik out 4-6 weeks following knee surgery
Washington Capitals defenceman Brooks Orpik underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, the team announced Tuesday, and will be sidelined four to six weeks.
38-year-old defenceman 8 NHL games shy of 1,000
Veteran Washington Capitals defenceman Brooks Orpik has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss four to six weeks.
Orpik, who has missed nine games and hasn't played since Oct. 27, has a goal and an assist in 10 games this season. He was placed on long-term injured reserve on Nov. 9.
After helping the Capitals win the Stanley Cup last season, the 38-year-old was traded to Colorado, bought out and returned to Washington.
Orpik signed a one-year, $1-million US contract with a $500,000 bonus for playing 41 games, which is now in jeopardy because of the injury.
In his 16th NHL season, the San Francisco native is eight games away from reaching 1,000 for his career.
