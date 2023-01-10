Maple Leafs defenceman TJ Brodie back on IR with rib issue

TJ Brodie is back on the sidelines.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with an undisclosed ailment.

Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique, or rib cage, injury.

The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances this season for a blue line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed significant time.

Rielly recently returned to the lineup after recovering from a knee problem, while Muzzin remains out with a neck issue.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Leafs recalled forward Bobby McMann from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.