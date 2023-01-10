Content
Maple Leafs defenceman TJ Brodie back on IR with rib issue

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed TJ Brodie on injured reserve after the defenceman sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the hometown Philadelphia Flyers with a rib issue.

Veteran NHLer missed 12 games earlier this season with oblique injury

Toronto Maple Leafs player, TJ Brodie stands on the ice with both hand on his stick while wearing a blue Maple Leafs jersey.
Maple Leafs defenceman TJ Brodie, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a rib issue, has been limited to 28 games this season. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TJ Brodie is back on the sidelines.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with an undisclosed ailment.

Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique, or rib cage, injury.

The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances this season for a blue line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed significant time.

Rielly recently returned to the lineup after recovering from a knee problem, while Muzzin remains out with a neck issue.

In a corresponding move Tuesday, the Leafs recalled forward Bobby McMann from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

