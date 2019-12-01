Penguins' season-long injury woes now include defenceman Brian Dumoulin

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without defenceman Brian Dumoulin for at least eight weeks after he underwent left ankle surgery on Sunday.

Dumoulin left Saturday night's 5-2 loss to St. Louis in the first period with what the team termed a lower-body injury.

General manager Jim Rutherford said on Sunday that surgeons repaired lacerated tendons in Dumoulin's left ankle.

Dumoulin has one goal and six assists in 23 games this season. He missed four games earlier in the season with an unspecified lower-body injury.

Dumoulin joins an injured list that includes star centre Sidney Crosby, defenceman Justin Schultz and forward Nick Bjugstad.

Earlier this season, veteran rearguard Kris Letang missed time with a lower-body-injury while forwards Evgeni Malkin (leg) and Bryan Rust (hand) each missed 11 games and Alex Galchenyuk nine contests with a lower-body issue.

Despite the injuries, Pittsburgh boasts a 14-9-4 record and holds down the second wild-card playoff spot in the NHL's Eastern Conference.