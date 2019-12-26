Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook to undergo season-ending shoulder, hip surgeries
Chicago Blackhawks defencemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are scheduled for season-ending right shoulder surgeries on Friday.
Calvin de Haan placed on long-term IR, Brandon Saad sidelined for 3 weeks
The 34-year-old Seabrook also will have surgery on his right hip in January and left hip in February. He is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000 US.
The last-place Blackhawks placed Seabrook and de Haan on long-term injured reserve on Thursday, freeing up significant space under the salary cap.
Chicago also announced Brandon Saad will be sidelined three weeks with a right ankle injury. The rugged forward got hurt during last week's 4-1 victory at Winnipeg.
De Haan was acquired in a June trade with Carolina. He had surgery on the same shoulder last off-season.
Seabrook has been a steady presence for Chicago since his NHL debut in 2005. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
He was a healthy scratch for Chicago's 4-1 loss to Colorado on Dec. 18. The Blackhawks then announced the next day he was undergoing further medical evaluation.
