Ex-NHLer Brendan Leipsic joins Russian team following vulgar, misogynistic comments

Former Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic signed with CSKA Moscow on Tuesday, three months after the NHL club released him for making vulgar and misogynistic comments.

The Kontinental Hockey League announced the transaction.

The Capitals parted ways with Leipsic, 26, on May 8, shortly after remarks he made in an online chat were leaked. He made disparaging comments about the physical appearances of Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson's wife and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's girlfriend, and called Capitals teammates Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd losers.

Leipsic later apologized for his behaviour.

WATCH | Brendan Leipsic's private chat comments go public:

Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic apologizes after 'inappropriate and offensive' comments go public on social media. 1:48

"I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry," he said.

Leipsic scored three goals and 11 points in 61 games with the Capitals earlier this season.

He had 59 points in 187 NHL regular-season contests with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings, Capitals and Canucks.

Leipsic's younger brother, Jeremy, and Jack Rodewald, who has played 10 games with the Ottawa Senators since 2018, also participated in the group chat. Jeremy was subsequently kicked off the University of Manitoba hockey team.