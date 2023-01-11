Content
NHL

Canadiens forward Gallagher out at least 6 weeks with lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be out a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury, the NHL club announced Wednesday.

30-year-old missed 16 games due to a similar injury in December

Brendan Gallagher skates around helmetless during warmups, wearing a red Montreal Canadiens jersey.
Brendan Gallagher missed most of December with a lower-body injury and will now miss at least six weeks because of an issue with the same designation. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The 30-year-old Gallagher has missed Montreal's last three games with the injury after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3.

He has missed 16 of Montreal's 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December with a lower-body injury.

Gallagher has four goals and five assists in 25 games this season.

Montreal's next game is Thursday against the visiting Predators.

