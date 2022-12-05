Canadiens forward Gallagher out at least 2 weeks with lower-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens say forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.

Gallagher missed games at Calgary and Edmonton last week because of the injury. He had played every game of the season up to that point.

Gallagher has three goals and five assists in 22 games.

The Canadiens gave the update on Gallagher's injury before facing the Canucks on Monday night in Vancouver.

Zub hit in face with puck

Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub will be sidelined three to four weeks with a small fracture in his jaw, TSN reported Monday.

Zub was struck in the face by a puck during Friday night's 3-2 victory against the host New York Rangers. He did not play in Saturday's 5-2 win against the visiting San Jose Sharks.

Zub, 27, has two goals and four points in 14 games this season.

He has 11 goals and 40 points in 142 regular-season contests since making his NHL debut with Ottawa in January 2021.

Predators' McDonagh on IR

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh is expected to miss one to two weeks with an upper-body injury.

He was placed on the injured reserve Monday, with blue-liner Jordan Gross recalled from Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League in a related move.

McDonagh, 33, has six assists in 23 games in his first season with Nashville.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner has 71 goals and 343 points in 806 regular-season appearances with the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Predators.

Gross, 27, has two goals in three games this season with Nashville. He also has 11 points in 13 outings with the Admirals.

