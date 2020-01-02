Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher out indefinitely with concussion
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion and is out indefinitely.
Edmonton native suffered injury on Tuesday vs. Hurricanes
Canadiens coach Claude Julien confirmed Gallagher's injury Thursday as Montreal prepared to host the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Gallagher suffered the injury in Montreal's 3-1 loss at Carolina on Tuesday when he was hit by Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal. Gallagher fell backward and his head hit the knee of teammate Ben Chiarot.
The Edmonton native has 15 goals and 17 assists in 40 games this season. He last missed a game due to injury on Feb. 11, 2017.
