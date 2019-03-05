Skip to Main Content
Brad Marchand calls for $12 million AAV on new deal for Leafs' Marner

Hockey Night in Canada

Brad Marchand calls for $12 million AAV on new deal for Leafs' Marner

Boston's Brad Marchand took to Twitter after the Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner recorded his 80th point of the season in Monday night's win at Calgary. "I cant wait to see this kids new deal ... 12m AAV?? It better be," says the Bruins' superpest.

Bruins’ superpest tries to drive up price after Toronto forward posts 80th point of season

The Canadian Press ·
In an attempt to drive up the price for the Maple Leafs to sign standout forward Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand of the rival Bruins took to Twitter after Marner reached 80 points on the season on Monday night. "I cant wait to see this kids new deal... 12m AAV?? " (Getty Images/File)

Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to put their contract negotiations on hold until the off-season.

But that won't stop Brad Marchand of the rival Boston Bruins from weighing in.

Marner had a goal and two assists in Toronto's 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night, bringing his points total for the season up to 81.

Tweets from the NHL's public relations department noted that Marner became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the 80-point mark in a season since Phil Kessel did it in 2013-14 and that the London Knights product also became the eighth player in franchise history to require 66 or fewer games to reach the 80-point mark.

Marchand replied from his verified Twitter account, speculating how many millions of dollars the average annual value of Marner's new contract would be.

"I cant wait to see this kids new deal... 12m AAV?? It better be," said Marchand, adding the hashtag .Marnerwatch.

Two down, one to go

The NHL's official Twitter account replied with an animated gif of Marner's mother, Bonnie, giving a double thumbs up.

Entering the season, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas had to try to sign the young trio of Marner, William Nylander and Auston Matthews before they become restricted free agents on July 1.

Dubas signed Nylander to a six-year, $41.77-million US contract on Dec. 1 while Matthews reached a five-year, $58.17-million extension on Feb. 5.

"Neither I nor Mitch wanted any distractions during the playing season," Marner's agent Darren Ferris told The Canadian Press on Feb. 6. "This team, I believe, has a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Leafs' top point-getter 9th in NHL scoring

"Things are going in the right direction, we're not far off.

Everything has been positive. The market will dictate the market at that time."

Nylander's AAV is $6.962 million while Matthews has an AAV of $11.634 million.

The 21-year-old Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 81 points (24 goals, 57 assists) and is ninth in the NHL. Matthews had 30 goals and 30 assists while Nylander, who refused to play until his deal was signed, has five goals and 11 assists in 38 games.

Leafs extend Sparks' contract

The Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Garret Sparks to a one-year contract extension.

The contract will carry an average annual value of $750,000 US next season.

A native of Elmhurst, Ill., the 25-year-old has posted a 7-5-1 record with a 3.09 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout in 14 appearances with Toronto this season.

Sparks won the Aldege (Baz) Bastien Memorial Award as the American Hockey League's outstanding goaltender last season after leading the AHL in GAA (1.79), save percentage (.936) and wins (31) while helping the Toronto Marlies capture the 2018 Calder Cup championship.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us