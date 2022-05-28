Bruins star Marchand undergoes hip surgery, expected out 6 months
Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season.
Boston's leading scorer may miss first 2 months of 2022/23 season
The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips.
Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes.
