Bruins' Zdeno Chara out at least 4 weeks with knee injury

Veteran defenceman was injured Wednesday against Avs

Field Level Media ·
Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara will miss at least four weeks with a knee injury, it was announced Saturday. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara sustained an injury to his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, the team announced on Saturday.

Chara suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 41-year-old Chara has four points (three goals, one assist) in 18 games this season.

Chara is two goals away from reaching 200 for his career. He is in his 13th season with Boston after beginning his NHL tenure with the New York Islanders (1998-2001) and also spending time with the Ottawa Senators (2001-06).

With files from CBC Sports

