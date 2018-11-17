Bruins' Zdeno Chara out at least 4 weeks with knee injury

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara sustained an injury to his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, the team announced on Saturday.

Chara suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Zdeno Chara sustained an injury to his left MCL during the first period of the team’s game against Colorado on Wednesday, November 14. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. —@NHLBruins

The 41-year-old Chara has four points (three goals, one assist) in 18 games this season.

Chara is two goals away from reaching 200 for his career. He is in his 13th season with Boston after beginning his NHL tenure with the New York Islanders (1998-2001) and also spending time with the Ottawa Senators (2001-06).