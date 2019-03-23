Zdeno Chara signs 1-year extension to remain with Bruins
42-year-old defenceman will earn at least $2 million US next season
Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will stick around for a 22nd season after signing a one-year extension with the club on Saturday.
The veteran defenceman will earn a $2 million US base salary and up to $1.75 million in incentives.
Chara is making $5 million this season, but agreed to take a pay cut in order to help the Bruins stay competitive, his agent told the Boston Globe.
"At this stage of his career, it was important for Z to work within the confines of the Bruins' cap situation to give the Bruins the very best chance to win a Cup," Matt Keator said. "[New England Patriots quarterback Tom] Brady and Z are both willing to sacrifice to win and play as long as they can, well into their 40s."
Brady has been lauded for taking team-friendly deals with the Patriots that have helped them rack up Super Bowl titles.
Chara, 42, has been the Bruins' captain for the last 13 seasons after stints with the New York Islanders (1998-2001) and Ottawa Senators (2001-06).
He won a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.
