Dowd scores OT winner as Capitals take Game 1 against Bruins
Washington goalie Craig Anderson picks up win in 1st playoff appearance since 2017
Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie's shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.
Tom Wilson and Brendon Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Daniel Sprong and Anthony Mantha, making their playoff debuts, each had an assist.
Jake DeBrusk and Nick Ritchie scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.
gonna watch this on repeat for a bit if y'all don't mind...<br><br>feel free to join us <a href="https://t.co/7yLrxNHLqx">pic.twitter.com/7yLrxNHLqx</a>—@Capitals
Wilson opened the scoring 6:22 into the game. Boston's Charlie McAvoy broke his stick on a shot attempt, leading to a 3-on-2 Washington breakaway with Oshie at the center of it. After a few quick passes, Wilson roofed it over Rask's far shoulder.
The Bruins answered with 6:50 left in the period when Curtis Lazar won an offensive-zone faceoff and chopped the puck behind him to DeBrusk for a wrister that evaded Vanecek's lunge to the right.
WATCH | Tom Wilson opens scoring for Capitals:
Vanecek hurt himself on the play and Anderson, who turns 40 on Friday, replaced him. He had not played a postseason game since 2017.
With Dmitry Orlov in the box for high-sticking, the Bruins converted on their third power-play chance of the night with 3:22 left in the second. David Pastrnak's shot redirected off Ritchie's skate and through Anderson's legs, barely making it over the line before a defender came in to clear it.
WATCH | Stanley Cup playoff preview: East division
Normally a right wing, Oshie played out of position as Washington's third-line center with Evgeny Kuznetsov unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Oshie cashed in with two assists.
Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara faced the Bruins in a playoff game for the first time after he spent 14 years as Boston's captain. Chara finished with one shot and three hits.
Also, former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall made his Bruins playoff debut a month after joining them as a trade-deadline acquisition from Buffalo. The second-line left wing had two shots in 17:49 of ice time.
