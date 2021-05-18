Skip to Main Content
Marchand strikes early in OT to help Bruins level series with Capitals

Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime after teammate Taylor Hall tied the game late in regulation, and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night, tying the East Division first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Boston forward scores 39 seconds into extra frame after late Taylor Hall equalizer

Stephen Whyno · The Associated Press ·
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand celebrates with teammates after scoring the overtime winner during the team's 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Monday. (Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Marchand was Boston's OT hero in a game in which he made more noise for taking post-whistle penalties than producing. The Bruins' leading scorer, who ranked third in the NHL in points, looked more like himself on the one-timer he ripped past Craig Anderson in overtime.

This series has helped the NHL playoffs get off to a roaring start with five consecutive one-goal games, including four reaching overtime. The Capitals and Bruins are certainly no strangers to it. They've now played nine consecutive one-goal games in the postseason dating to their 2012 series.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Boston.

The Bruins were less than three minutes away from pure desperation mode in the series.

Two penalties early in the third period took Boston out of rhythm as Garnet Hathaway scored his second of the game to give Washington the lead with 12:56 left. Anderson — who made 38 consecutive saves after allowing two goals on the first five Bruins shots — was a rock until Hall whacked a loose puck past him with 2:49 left in regulation.

Boston got first-period goals from Jake DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron, and 36 saves from Tuukka Rask, who was beaten twice by deflections. Hathaway scored twice and T.J. Oshie redirected a shot in for Washington, which played without goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov and center Evgeny Kuznetsov, and lost center Lars Eller to a lower-body injury in the middle of Game 2.

Anderson finished with 44 saves.

WATCH | Marchand's OT winner helps Bruins even series with Caps:

Bruins' Marchand scores overtime winner to even series with Capitals

Sports

44 minutes ago
1:16
Forward Brad Marchand scores 39 seconds into overtime and lifts Boston to a 4-3 victory. Series is tied 1-1. 1:16
