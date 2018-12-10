Senators fall to Bruins in OT after frantic finish

Torey Krug felt like the Boston Bruins were "still in their pre-game nap" during their game against the Ottawa Senators.

Tuukka Rask helped the Bruins stick around, and Krug gave Boston the jolt it needed for a road victory.

Krug took a cross-crease pass from David Krejci and beat Mike McKenna with a one-timer 3:07 into overtime to lift the Bruins over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.

"It was a tough game for us," Krug said. "It took us a while to wake up there."

Krug deferred credit to Krejci on the winner.

"It's a highly, highly skilled player making a great pass," Krug said. "He sees things that other guys can't see, even from up in the press box. He made a great play and I was lucky enough to be on the receiving end of it."

Brad Marchand had the regulation goal for the Bruins (16-10-4), and Rask made 27 saves.

Boston outshoots Ottawa in 3rd

Mark Stone scored in regulation for the Senators (13-14-4), who got a career-best 42-save performance from McKenna, including a diving two-pad stack save against Sean Kuraly in overtime.

The third period finished with a frantic seven minutes, starting with a game-saving glove save by Rask against Stone on a 2-on-1 when the Senators were short-handed and a delayed penalty was coming to the Bruins.

McKenna stopped Marchand in close before turning aside David Pastrnak on a breakaway. McKenna stopped 14 shots in the third period as the Bruins outshot Ottawa 14-4.

"I felt like myself and I felt like I've had a lot of good work leading up to this to be ready for it," McKenna said. "Credit to our goalie coaching, credit to my teammates and all that, but I felt like myself out there. It might have been the most [saves] in the NHL, but I've had games like that in other places before."

Stone put Ottawa on the board 12:51 into the first who he one-timed a circle-to-circle pass from Colin White.

The Senators failed to capitalize on a 5-on-3 advantage for one minute, including the final 50 seconds of the first period.

Marchand tied it at 1, beating McKenna at 7:49 of the second period as the Senators played a man short following an instigator penalty to Ben Harpur.