Bruins' David Pastrnak injured after dinner, out 2 weeks

Boston Bruins leading scorer David Pastrnak will miss at least two weeks recovering from surgery on a tendon in his left thumb.

The Associated Press ·
General manager Don Sweeney said on Tuesday that Pastrnak was injured when he fell Sunday night after attending a team sponsorship dinner. According to Sweeney, the doctor will re-evaluate the injury and the timetable in two weeks, but Pastrnak is expected to return this season.

Pastrnak, 22, is tied for ninth in the NHL with 66 points and is seventh with 31 goals.

The Bruins entered Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, two points behind the second-place New York Islanders.

