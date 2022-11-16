Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process after cutting ties with prospect Mitchell Miller

The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer.

'We recently fell short of our high standards,' team says in statement

The Associated Press ·
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely, seen during a 2017 news conference, said the team 'dropped the ball' with its internal vetting of Mitchell Miller after the Bruins rescinded their entry-level contract offer to Miller, who was originally selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. (Elise Amendola/The Associated Press)

The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer.

The team announced Tuesday it retained Lynch of the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to conduct an independent review of the process. Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school, signed an entry-level deal with Boston this month even though the Arizona Coyotes previously relinquished their rights to him after drafting him in 2020.

The Bruins rescinded Miller's contract offer after facing harsh criticism around the hockey community and from players currently in the NHL. In their latest statement, they pledged to cooperate with Lynch's investigation and publicly disclose the results of the review when completed.

"We recently fell short of our high standards and disappointed both ourselves and many in our community," the Bruins said. "Moving forward, we are committed to ensuring that our values are reflected in everything we do as an organization, including our process for vetting future players."

Bruins president Cam Neely said the team "dropped the ball" in its vetting process in the aftermath of the signing and rescinding fiasco, which still has multiple ways it could get worked out since Miller is technically still under contract and part of the organization until it's terminated or bought out or there's a settlement.

WATCH | NATIONAL: NHL signee deemed ineligible due to extreme bullying:

NHL signee deemed ineligible due to extreme bullying guilty plea as teen

9 days ago
Duration 2:06
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says newly signed Boston Bruins player Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league. Miller pleaded guilty to assault as a teen for bullying a classmate.

Neely said in a statement the Bruins thought Miller's conduct was an isolated incident and that the team reversed course based on new information — particularly that the team hadn't spoken to victim Isaiah Meyer-Crothers or his family.

Neely met with Miller, agent Eustace King and Miller's mother prior to signing him. Neely said he shouldn't have assumed the vetting process also included a meeting with Meyer-Crothers' family. Asked why that didn't happen, Neely said: "It's a great question. Something I need to find out."

After the Bruins announced the signing of Miller, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the 20-year-old defenceman would not currently be eligible to play in the league without major changes. Boston players voiced opposition to adding Miller, with veteran forward Nick Foligno saying it was "hard to swallow."

In a statement released last week by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers said he hasn't seen any proof Miller has changed his ways. Meyer-Crothers said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.

Lynch was already involved in another high-profile sports matter relating to race. The NFL in February hired her and her firm to defend it and its teams in the race discrimination lawsuit brought by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

The Bruins said retaining Lynch "will help us ensure that our process going forward reflects our core values."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now