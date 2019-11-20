Senators' Bobby Ryan enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be away from the team while taking part in the NHL/National Hockey League Players' Association assistance program.

The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement Wednesday and said they would have no further comment.

Ryan, 32, did not play for Ottawa in a win in Detroit on Tuesday.

Postmedia reported he left practice early on Monday because he was not feeling well, according to first-year head coach D.J. Smith.

"Bobby is an important member of the Ottawa Senators family and he has our full support as he tends to this matter," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion, adding the team had no further comment.

The No. 2 overall pick by Anaheim in the 2005 draft, Ryan has one goal and four points in 16 games this year.

The player assistance program was first offered in 1996 and is designed to help players and their families treat health issues, including substance abuse.

