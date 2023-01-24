Content
Senators' Bob Jones will continue to fulfill coaching duties after ALS diagnosis

Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The 53-year-old is in his fourth season with the NHL team.

53-year-old assistant goes public to help raise awareness for research

The Canadian Press ·
NHL assistant coach shares a laugh with Ottawa Senators player at the team's bench.
Senators assistant coach Bob Jones, pictured sharing a laugh with forward Brady Tkachuk, has been diagnosed with ALS. The 53-year-old will remain with the team. (Twitter/@Senators)

Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Jones, 53, is currently in his fourth season as an assistant coach with the Senators after being appointed to head coach D.J. Smith's staff on July 5, 2019.

He joined the club while having previous experience in the American Hockey League and a decorated Ontario Hockey League coaching career spanning more than 20 seasons.

An off-season resident of Tecumseh, Ont., Jones and his wife, Paige, have two children, Blake and Brianna.

The Senators made the announcement on Tuesday on behalf of the Jones family to help raise awareness for ALS research.

The Jones family has asked that those considering contributions consider both the ALS Society of Canada and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

