Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Islanders move swiftly, agreeing to 8-year contract extension with newcomer Horvat

Islanders centre Bo Horvat can unpack the moving boxes after New York on Sunday announced an eight-year agreement, reportedly worth $68 million US, with the former Vancouver Canucks captain.

Forward ready to make playoff push with New York 2 points out of wild-card position

Field Level Media ·
Two men's hockey players wearing the same jersey smile for a photo at the NHL all-star weekend in Florida.
Islanders newcomer Bo Horvat, left, got to know teammate Brock Nelson over the weekend at the NHL all-star game in Florida before agreeing to an eight-year contract extension worth a reported $68 million US. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Islanders centre Bo Horvat can unpack the moving boxes.

New York announced an eight-year agreement with the former Vancouver Canucks captain on Sunday.

Terms were not disclosed but Sportsnet put the contract value at $68 million for Horvat, acquired on Jan. 30 in a trade that sent forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick to Vancouver.

Horvat spent his first 8 1/2 NHL seasons with the Canucks and had served as their captain since 2019.

The 27-year-old native of London, Ont., led Vancouver with 31 goals and was second on the team with 54 points through 49 games this season.

In 621 NHL regular-season contests with the Canucks, the 2013 first-round draft pick (ninth overall) tallied 420 points (201 goals, 219 points).

Horvat represented the Islanders at this weekend's all-star festivities in Sunrise, Fla., along with forward Brock Nelson and goaltender Ilya Sorokin. He wore a Western Conference jersey with an Islanders logo patch.

Coming out of the break, the Islanders are in the middle of a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. At 55 points, they are just three and two points out of the two wild-card spots currently occupied by the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now