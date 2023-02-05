Islanders move swiftly, agreeing to 8-year contract extension with newcomer Horvat

Islanders centre Bo Horvat can unpack the moving boxes.

New York announced an eight-year agreement with the former Vancouver Canucks captain on Sunday.

Terms were not disclosed but Sportsnet put the contract value at $68 million for Horvat, acquired on Jan. 30 in a trade that sent forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick to Vancouver.

Horvat spent his first 8 1/2 NHL seasons with the Canucks and had served as their captain since 2019.

The 27-year-old native of London, Ont., led Vancouver with 31 goals and was second on the team with 54 points through 49 games this season.

Bo Horvat on seeing Isles fans wearing his jersey:

"It's really heartwarming. To see fans actually have my jersey on already, and it's been not even, what, four or five days? [...]I'm just really fortunate that I'm going to an organization (that has) a passionate fan base..."

In 621 NHL regular-season contests with the Canucks, the 2013 first-round draft pick (ninth overall) tallied 420 points (201 goals, 219 points).

Horvat represented the Islanders at this weekend's all-star festivities in Sunrise, Fla., along with forward Brock Nelson and goaltender Ilya Sorokin. He wore a Western Conference jersey with an Islanders logo patch.

Coming out of the break, the Islanders are in the middle of a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. At 55 points, they are just three and two points out of the two wild-card spots currently occupied by the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.