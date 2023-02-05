Islanders move swiftly, agreeing to 8-year contract extension with newcomer Horvat
Forward ready to make playoff push with New York 2 points out of wild-card position
Islanders centre Bo Horvat can unpack the moving boxes.
New York announced an eight-year agreement with the former Vancouver Canucks captain on Sunday.
Terms were not disclosed but Sportsnet put the contract value at $68 million for Horvat, acquired on Jan. 30 in a trade that sent forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick to Vancouver.
Horvat spent his first 8 1/2 NHL seasons with the Canucks and had served as their captain since 2019.
The 27-year-old native of London, Ont., led Vancouver with 31 goals and was second on the team with 54 points through 49 games this season.
Bo Horvat on seeing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Isles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Isles</a> fans wearing his jersey:<br><br>"It's really heartwarming. To see fans actually have my jersey on already, and it's been not even, what, four or five days? [...]I'm just really fortunate that I'm going to an organization (that has) a passionate fan base..."—@stefen_rosner
In 621 NHL regular-season contests with the Canucks, the 2013 first-round draft pick (ninth overall) tallied 420 points (201 goals, 219 points).
Horvat represented the Islanders at this weekend's all-star festivities in Sunrise, Fla., along with forward Brock Nelson and goaltender Ilya Sorokin. He wore a Western Conference jersey with an Islanders logo patch.
Coming out of the break, the Islanders are in the middle of a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. At 55 points, they are just three and two points out of the two wild-card spots currently occupied by the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Bo Horvat said it's a relief to have contract signed. He and his wife had <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Isles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Isles</a> in their top five of destinations even before trade, just hearing about LI community and culture with the team.—@AGrossNewsday
