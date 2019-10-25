Skip to Main Content
Blues' Tarasenko out with upper-body injury
St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will not travel with the team for weekend games at Boston and Detroit after suffering an unspecified upper-body injury in a win over Los Angeles.

General manager Doug Armstrong said Friday that Tarasenko will be re-evaluated when the team returns following Sunday's game against the Red Wings.

Tarasenko left Thursday night's 5-2 win over the Kings after getting tangled up with Kings defenceman Walker on a partial break with about 6 minutes left in the first. Tarasenko, who had eight points in his previous five games, had two shots in 4:37 of ice time before leaving.

"He's an important leader for us and it's tough to see him go down," goaltender Jordan Binnington said after the game. "I think our group did a good job of responding and picking each other up. "

