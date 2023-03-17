Blues goalie Jordan Binnington suspended 2 games for throwing punch
St. Louis backstop swung blocker glove at Wild's Ryan Hartman after conceding a goal
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was suspended two games without pay Thursday for throwing a punch at Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman.
Binnington's suspension forced the Blues to call up Joel Hofer from Springfield of the AHL to serve as an emergency goaltender.
Binnington received a match penalty in the second period of Wednesday's 8-5 loss to Minnesota for swinging his blocker glove at Hartman. Binnington left his crease and went after Hartman right after giving up the Wild's fifth goal of the night.
Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials and Binnington was sent off the ice.
Binnington will forfeit $64,864.86 US under the NHL collective bargaining agreement based on his average annual salary. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
Binnington is 22-24-5 with a 3.39 goals-against average. Thomas Greiss will likely serve as the Blues' No. 1 goaltender while Binnington is out.
