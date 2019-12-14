Senators' Anthony Duclair caps hat trick with OT winner against Blue Jackets
Dominant effort against former team gives him 8 goals, 10 points in past 6 games
Anthony Duclair scored in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday afternoon.
Connor Brown also scored for the Senators (14-17-2). Anders Nilsson stopped 38 shots.
Alexandre Texier had a pair of goals for the Blue Jackets (12-14-6)., while Cam Atkinson also scored.
Elvis Merzlikins started the game, but was pulled after the first period where he allowed two goals on eight shots. Joonas Korpisalo came on in relief and allowed two goals on 19 shots.
Nilsson made a couple of fantastic saves in overtime, one on Atkinson and one on Oliver Bjokstrand.
WATCH | Duclair's hat trick gives Sens win in OT:
Texier notches equalizer
The Senators led 3-1 going into the third, but the Blue Jackets cut the lead to one four minutes into the third as Texier, from the slot, slid one between Nilsson's pads.
Texier tied the game with his second of the game midway through the period.
Trailing 2-1 the Jackets opted to make a goalie change and put Korpisalo in.
Looking for the equalizer the Blue Jackets had a great opportunity, but Nilsson made a big save on a 2 on 1 and moments later the Senators jumped out to a 3-1 lead as Brown broke in alone on Korpisalo to score his fifth of the season.
Converts 2-on-1
Duclair opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game beating Merzlikins with a wrister.
Nilsson then appeared to make a spectacular goal line save on Atkinson, but the Blue Jackets challenged and upon review was deemed the puck had crossed the goal line.
The Senators regained the lead as Artem Anisimov made a great pass to Duclair on a 2-on-1 and he buried it.
Ottawa thought it had taken a 3-1 lead on a Nick Paul goal, but once again Columbus challenged and it was ruled offside.
Defenceman Mark Borowiecki found himself fighting Josh Anderson after Columbus took exception to a hit on Sonny Milano early in the first period that left the winger shaken and out of the game.
