Red Wings head coach Blashill earns 2-year extension in rebuilding season
Praised by GM Ken Holland for developing young talent, keeping team competitive
The Detroit Red Wings announced a two-year contract extension with coach Jeff Blashill on Tuesday, giving their young leader a vote of confidence in a rebuild that will now include a third straight year without a playoff berth after a 25-year post-season run.
General manager Ken Holland praised Blashill for keeping the Red Wings competitive and "hard to play against every night."
"Jeff has done a tremendous job developing our young talent as we continue to rebuild our organization," general manager Ken Holland said. "Our young players have made significant strides during his time as head coach and are playing important minutes in key situations.
"As we continue to build toward the future, we have the utmost confidence that Jeff is the coach best suited to help our prospects become impactful NHL players."
Despite their woes, Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Bertuzzi all have career highs in goals and points this season in a lineup that has featured nine rookies.
Larkin, Athanasiou and Anthony Mantha all signed multi-year contracts last summer.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.