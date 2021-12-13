Skip to Main Content
NHL

Jets captain Blake Wheeler out weeks with lower-body injury, coach says

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler will be sidelined multiple weeks with a lower-body injury, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Monday.

Further evaluation scheduled; forward has 17 points in 22 games this season

Field Level Media ·
Jets forward Blake Wheeler is expected to miss multiple weeks of game action, according to head coach Paul Maurice, after hurting his right leg in a collision with teammate Nathan Beaulieu and Vasily Podkolzin of the Vanouver Canucks on Friday night. (John Woods/Canadian Press/File)

The 35-year-old forward was hurt in the third period of Friday night's 4-3 shootout loss at Vancouver. He clutched his right leg after a collision with teammate Nathan Beaulieu and Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin.

Wheeler scored his first goal of the season in the first period of that game and added two assists, hiking his season total to 17 points in 22 games.

Maurice said Wheeler will undergo more tests before the team determines a timeline for his return.

Wheeler has 280 goals, 824 points and 673 penalty minutes in 1,003 NHL regular-season games with the Boston Bruins (2008-11), Atlanta Thrashers (2011) and Jets.

