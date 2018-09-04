Jets extend top forward Wheeler for 5 years

The Winnipeg Jets want top scorer and captain Blake Wheeler around for a while to help build on their franchise-best 114-point season.

The veteran winger, coming off a career-high 91-point campaign, has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million US that reportedly includes a no-movement clause (for waivers, etc.) and a modified no-trade clause.

An NHL all-star for the first time in 2017-18, the 32-year-old finished ninth in NHL scoring, tying for first in assists (68) with Philadelphia's Claude Giroux, but leading with 48 primary helpers.

Wheeler's regular season also included 40 power-play points (up 19 from his previous high in 2017-18) and 20 minutes 15 seconds of ice time, the highest average of his 10-year NHL career.

Wheeler's reported extension breakdown

2019-20: $4 million signing bonus, $6 million salary

2020-21: $6.5 million

2021-22: $10 million

2022-23: $6.5 million

2023-24: $8.25 million

Wheeler, who was entering the final year of his contract, also reached at least 20 goals for the fifth straight season and sixth time in his career while leading Winnipeg and standing fifth in the league with 21 points in 17 playoff contests.

Franchise leader in assists

One of three players still with the organization since it relocated to Winnipeg in 2011 from Atlanta, he is the franchise leader in assists with 383 while ranking among the top 10 in each major scoring category, including second on the all-time Jets scoring list with 495 points in 754 games.

The native of Robbinsdale, Minn., was a finalist for the Mark Messier Leadership Award, presented to the NHL player that exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice during the regular season while taking a leading role in his community growing the game.

The six-foot-five, 225-pound Wheeler was named the Jets captain on Aug. 31, 2016 and has played eight of his 10 seasons with the Jets organization.

He has 222 regular-season goals and 605 points in 778 career games with Boston, Atlanta, and Winnipeg.